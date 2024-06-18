Koike Vows Expanded Free Nursery Care for Tokyo Governor Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Tuesday released her policy pledges for the July 7 gubernatorial election in Japan's capital, featuring an expansion of free nursery care and fresh rent assistance for child-rearing families.

"We will make Tokyo a place where it is not expensive to raise children and receive education," Koike, 71, seeking her third term, said in an online press conference.

Her primary challenger, Renho, 56, a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, is set to unveil her policy platform later the same day.

Parents in Tokyo are eligible for assistance that effectively makes nursery care free for second and subsequent children, thanks to a combination of aid schemes by the central and metropolitan governments. Koike's policy pledge expands this to include first children.

The platform also includes measures to alleviate rent burdens and aid for painless childbirth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]