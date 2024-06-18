Toyota Pres. Apologizes to Shareholders for Test Fraud Scandals

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., June 18 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. President Koji Sato apologized to shareholders Tuesday for testing fraud scandals at the leading Japanese automaker and group firms.

"I sincerely apologize for causing inconvenience," Sato said at a general shareholders meeting at Toyota's headquarters in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. "I, together with the chairman, will work thoroughly on site to prevent any recurrence."

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said at the meeting that the automaker will make all-out efforts to rebuild itself after the scandals, saying, "As a person in charge, I will manufacture things the right way and lead the navigation of the Toyota group."

Toyota shareholders approved three proposals from the company, including the reappointments of Toyoda, Sato and eight others as board directors. This came despite recommendations by U.S. proxy advisory company Glass Lewis & Co. and others to vote against Toyoda's reappointment, saying that responsibility for the scandals lies with him as he has led Toyota management since June 2009.

They voted down a shareholder proposal by a foreign institutional investor demanding that Toyota include in its articles of incorporation the release of an annual report on climate change-related external activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]