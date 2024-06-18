Japan Govt Demands Stricter Screenings on Social Media Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government compiled comprehensive antifraud measures Tuesday following a sharp increase in fraud damage cases involving social media advertisements that pose as those of celebrities.

The measures call for social media operators to strengthen ad screenings with the aim of preventing fraudulent ads from being newly posted and to delete existing false ads swiftly.

Specifically, the government will ask social media operators to draw up and disclose ad screening criteria and introduce a tougher identification process for ad placers.

It will also urge social media operators, many of which are non-Japanese companies, to deploy employees who understand Japanese language and culture sufficiently as part of efforts to develop a better screening system.

Social media operators will be asked to delete existing fake ads based on account information provided by investigative bodies and take other appropriate action in accordance with their terms of use.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]