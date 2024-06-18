Nippon Ishin to Vote against Political Funds Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is seen voting against a bill to revise the political funds control law in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

Nippon Ishin, which had voted for the bill in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, is also considering submitting a censure motion against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, to the Upper House.

The ruling LDP wants to take a vote on the bill as early as Tuesday afternoon at the upper chamber's Political Reform Special Committee after deliberations attended by Kishida. The LDP aims to enact the bill at an Upper House plenary meeting Wednesday before the current parliamentary session ends on Sunday.

"We'll have to reject (the bill) if things remain as they are," Fumitake Fujita, secretary-general of Nippon Ishin, told reporters. He criticized Kishida for what he calls a lack of governance.

At the Lower House, Nippon Ishin voted for the bill, drawn up in response to the LDP's slush fund scandal, following an agreement between Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba and Kishida.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]