Seino to Acquire Mitsubishi Electric Logistics

Gifu, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese logistics company Seino Holdings Co. said Tuesday that it will acquire a 66.6 pct stake in Mitsubishi Electric Logistics Corp., a unit of Mitsubishi Electric Corp., for 57.2 billion yen possibly on Oct. 1.

Seino will reinforce its business to optimize corporate logistics, by gaining know-how on transportation of large devices, chips and precision equipment from Mitsubishi Electric Logistics.

Mitsubishi Electric aims to optimize its logistics by utilizing Seino's transportation networks in Japan and abroad. It will continue to own 33.4 pct of the logistics unit.

