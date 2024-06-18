Spent Fuel Cooling System Briefly Stops at Fukushima N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--A spent nuclear fuel cooling system briefly came to a halt at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant Tuesday due to a power outage, its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., said.

According to TEPCO, the No. 6 reactor building's main power supply went off at 8:33 a.m. and the pump to send cooling water stopped. Two minutes later, a fire alarm was activated and smoke was seen. But no fire was confirmed by firefighters.

The pump was reactivated at 6:19 p.m. after safety checks were completed, restarting the cooling system.

TEPCO said any suspension of the pump poses no immediate problem to some 1,300 spent nuclear fuel assemblies kept in the storage pool at the building because they are sufficiently cooled.

