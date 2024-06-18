BOJ Governor Ueda Hints at July Rate Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that it is "quite possible" for the central bank to raise interest rates in July.

A July rate hike would be "up to the economic, price and financial data to be obtained, but it's quite possible depending on the situation," Ueda told a parliamentary meeting.

He thus indicated that the BOJ may decide in its monetary policy meeting next month to raise interest rates, not only the amount of planned reduction in its Japanese government bond purchases.

"We think that reducing the amount of government bond purchases and raising the policy rate are two different things," Ueda stressed.

At the July meeting, the BOJ is set to decide how much to reduce the outright JGB purchases over the coming one or two years from the current level of about 6 trillion yen per month. Ueda explained that the bank will announce how much the purchases will be reduced with what specific methods.

