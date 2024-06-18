Japan Likely to Enact LDP's Political Funds Bill on Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament is expected to enact a bill sponsored by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to revise the political funds control law on Wednesday after a committee of the House of Councillors, its upper chamber, approved the legislation on Tuesday.

The LDP crafted the bill in an effort to prevent a repeat of its high-profile slush funds scandal. The legislation has been a focus in the final stretch of the current parliamentary session scheduled to end Sunday.

"It is important as a political responsibility to present preventive measures," Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida told the Upper House committee. "We hope to regain public trust by passing the bill as soon as possible."

The bill seeks to introduce a guilt-by-association system to hold lawmakers responsible for funds control law violations, lower the threshold for the disclosure of information on those who bought political fundraising party tickets from 200,000 yen to 50,000 yen and disclose receipts for spending from policy activity funds after 10 years.

The Upper House committee adopted the bill by a majority vote with support from the LDP-led ruling coalition, after its chairman exercised his authority to take a vote on it amid refusal to do so by opposition parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]