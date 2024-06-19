Ricoh to Release 1st Pentax-Brand Film Camera in 21 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese precision equipment maker Ricoh Co. will release the first film camera under the Pentax brand in 21 years on July 12, after acquiring the brand from lens maker Hoya Corp. in 2011.

The Pentax 17 camera features a classic design with an integrated lens and allows users to enjoy manual camera operations such as manual focus and film rolling, according to the company's announcement on Tuesday. It is expected to be sold at around 88,000 yen.

With a format that captures pictures in half of a 35-millimeter film frame, the new camera can take vertical-format photos similar to those taken on smartphones while saving on film costs.

In recent years, film cameras have regained popularity, mainly among young people. A Ricoh official said that the company will consider its next move after seeing consumers' response to the Pentax 17.

