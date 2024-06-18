Noto Quake's Death Toll Seen Exceeding Kumamoto Temblor's

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., June 18 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1 is likely to exceed that from the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, it was learned Tuesday.

At a joint meeting of the Ishikawa government and affected municipal governments in the central Japan prefecture, the official recognition of 22 post-disaster deaths was proposed.

If they are formally recognized as indirectly related to the 7.6-magnitude earthquake, the death toll will climb to 282 to top the Kumamoto quake's 276.

At the second joint meeting, five member doctors and lawyers examined 26 deaths, including three in the city of Nanao and 23 in the city of Wajima. As a result, they found that 22 were indirectly caused by the quake while leaving the remaining four in Wajima to be discussed again.

So far, there have been 30 officially recognized post-disaster fatalities.

