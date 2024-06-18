Japan Govt Eyes FY 2025 Launch of Full Self-Driving Services
Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a policy of conditionally launching full self-driving services on general roads across the country in fiscal 2025.
At a digital administrative and fiscal reform meeting, the government also decided to start providing financial support for the initial investment in businesses using so-called level 4 autonomous vehicles from the current fiscal year through next March.
At present, it takes 11 months to complete an examination for self-driving permission under the road traffic law. The government newly set the target of shortening the period to two months by eliminating duplicate check points.
As for ride-hailing services, which have already been launched in some areas since April, meeting members agreed to continue discussions on nationwide introduction.
Meanwhile, digital minister Taro Kono proposed a 1.5-fold expansion in the Digital Agency’s workforce to about 1,500 people.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]