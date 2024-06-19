Blackstone to Acquire Japanese Digital Comics Provider

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment firm Blackstone Inc. has announced that it will acquire Japanese digital comics provider Infocom Corp. for a total of about 280 billion yen, its largest investment in Japan.

Blackstone will offer to buy Infocom shares at 6,060 yen each from Wednesday through July 31, and will later acquire the 57 pct stake owned by Infocom’s parent company, Japanese chemical maker Teijin Ltd.

Infocom, which provides the “Mecha Comic” service for smartphones, has agreed to the tender offer and will be taken private to pursue growth in online comic distribution and other information technology businesses under Blackstone’s umbrella.

Teijin made Infocom a group company in 2001. Seeing no future synergies, however, it has decided to sell the unit as part of its business structure reform.

Teijin projected a profit of about 105 billion yen from the sale, but revised down its earnings forecasts for fiscal 2024, which ends in March next year.

