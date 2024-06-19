Japan Enacts Bill for Emergency State Power over Local Govts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament enacted Wednesday a bill to give the central government power to issue necessary instructions to local governments in the event of emergencies such as disasters and pandemics.

The bill to revise the local autonomy law was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, after passing the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito in the ruling camp and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) were among those that supported the bill, while the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party voted against it.

The purpose of the revision is to make sure that Japan can respond quickly to incidents not presupposed by existing laws in order to protect citizens' safety.

The bill will take effect as early as September except for some parts.

