Ex-Nikai Faction Accountant Admits Funds Scandal Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The former chief accountant of a Liberal Democratic Party faction led by former party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai on Friday admitted charges linked to a political funds scandal rocking the ruling party.

Hitoshi Nagai, 70, admitted violating the political funds control law by failing to record a total of 264 million yen in revenues in the faction's political funds reports between 2018 and 2022, in his first hearing at Tokyo District Court.

The Nikai faction imposed sales quotas on member lawmakers for fundraising party tickets and kicked revenues in excess of the quotas back to them. Some members, including Nikai himself, kept excess funds instead of paying them to the faction.

Prosecutors said in their opening statement that Nagai underreported party ticket revenues out of the belief that supporters would buy fewer tickets if they learned that the faction amassed large sales the previous year.

They said that the defendant made a list of member lawmakers and how much they sold and kicked back excess amounts to their respective political organizations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]