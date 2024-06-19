Ex-Husband Nabbed after Family Members Found Dead in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a 46-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of killing his former wife, who was found dead near the bodies of their three children at their house in Tokyo in May.

Yusuke Goto, unemployed, is charged with stabbing Fuyumi Takanami, 37, in the chest with a cooking knife and causing her to bleed to death at the house in the capital's Shinagawa Ward between 5 p.m. May 22 and 1:30 p.m. May 23.

Goto and Takanami filed for divorce May 20 due to differences in policies over homemaking and child-rearing, and he was set to leave the house around May 26-27.

Goto admitted to the murder charge, saying he stabbed the former wife in the heart of the moment when harshly told by her to leave the house soon, according to sources at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

In the incident, their 6- and 3-year-old daughters and 2-year-old son were also found dead with several wounds on their bodies. Traces of fire were detected in the living room.

