BOJ Member Saw Need for Timely Rate Hike: April Minutes

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A Bank of Japan policymaker stressed at an April meeting the need for raising interest rates "in a timely and appropriate manner" as the BOJ gets closer to achieving its inflation target, the minutes of the meeting showed Wednesday.

"It would be necessary for the Bank to raise the policy interest rate in a timely and appropriate manner as the likelihood of realizing the outlook for economic activity and prices rose," the minutes of the April 25-26 Policy Board meeting reported a member as saying.

Many policymakers offered their views on a possible rate increase, with one noting the need to "deepen discussion on the timing and degree of policy interest rate hikes."

The central bank in March ended its negative interest rate policy, carrying out its first interest rate hike in 17 years and starting its monetary policy normalization process.

Some members cited exchange rates as "one of the important factors affecting economic activity and prices," adding that "monetary policy responses would be necessary if there was a change in the outlook for economic activity and prices."

