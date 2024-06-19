Nintendo to Release New Mario, Zelda Games for Switch
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Kyoto, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Nintendo Co. has said it will release new game titles for its flagship video game console Nintendo Switch, including Mario Party, Mario & Luigi and Legend of Zelda games.
According to a recent announcement, “Super Mario Party Jamboree” is set to be launched on Oct. 17, “Mario & Luigi: Brothership” on Nov. 7. Ahead of these, “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom” will be released on Sept. 26.
Nintendo also announced the release of a new game of the Metroid Prime series, “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond,” for Nintendo Switch in 2025.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]