Nintendo to Release New Mario, Zelda Games for Switch

Kyoto, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Nintendo Co. has said it will release new game titles for its flagship video game console Nintendo Switch, including Mario Party, Mario & Luigi and Legend of Zelda games.

According to a recent announcement, “Super Mario Party Jamboree” is set to be launched on Oct. 17, “Mario & Luigi: Brothership” on Nov. 7. Ahead of these, “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom” will be released on Sept. 26.

Nintendo also announced the release of a new game of the Metroid Prime series, “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond,” for Nintendo Switch in 2025.

