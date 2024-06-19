Kishida Rejects Call for Snap Election in Diet Debate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rejected a call for him to dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election, during a Diet debate between party leaders on Friday.

Kenta Izumi, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, questioned Kishida's handling of political reform efforts in the wake of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's "slush fund" scandal, and urged the prime minister to face the people's judgment in a general election.

"I will focus on producing results," Kishida, also president of the LDP, responded. "I am not thinking about anything else."

The parliamentary debate between party leaders was the first since June 2021, before Kishida took office.

Izumi slammed the bill enacted earlier Wednesday to revise the political funds control law following the LDP scandal, giving it a "failing grade."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]