4 Tokyo Governor Candidates Discuss Key Issues

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Four people planning to run in the July 7 Tokyo gubernatorial election shared their views on key issues, such as the declining birthrate, at a joint press conference on Wednesday.

The four are incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike, House of Councillors lawmaker Renho, Shinji Ishimaru, former mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, and Toshio Tamogami, former Air Self-Defense Force chief of staff.

Asked about the falling birthrate, Koike, 71, who is aiming for a third term, said that the metropolitan government's efforts so far "were not a failure."

She touted her measures, including providing 5,000 yen a month to residents up to the age of 18 and making high school education effectively free of charge.

Renho, 56, said, "I aim to create a Tokyo where children will not have to worry when they grow up and leave the nest."

