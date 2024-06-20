Tokyo Police Set for Governor Election Campaigning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police are ready to enhance security for the July 7 gubernatorial poll after a high-profile election obstruction incident in the Japanese capital in April.

During the official campaign period for the poll from Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department will not only address election violations to ensure a fair and unbiased election but also guard candidates and dignitaries against terrorist or other attacks.

The election campaigning is expected to be intense after more than 50 people, a record high, announced their candidacies.

The MPD set up headquarters to crack down on election violations June 7.

"We need to use every possible means for all kinds of election obstructions," Superintendent-General Yoshimi Ogata told an executive meeting that day. "I want all staff to do their best to realize a free and fair election."

