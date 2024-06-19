Visitors to Japan Exceed Prepandemic Level in Jan.-May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in the first five months of this year exceeded that in the same period of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

"At this pace, we may see the number of visitors and the amount of inbound consumption hit record highs in 2024," Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Ichiro Takahashi said at a press conference.

In the January-May period of this year, visitors to Japan totaled 14.64 million, compared with 13.75 million five years before.

The growth was led by visitors from China which surged 6.2-fold over the past five months.

In the whole of 2019, a record 31.88 million people visited Japan. The Japanese government has a goal of the annual figure exceeding the 2019 level by 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]