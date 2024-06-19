Visitors to Japan Hit May Record High of 3.04 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan rose 60.1 pct from a year before to 3,040,100 in May, hitting a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The latest figure was up 9.6 pct from the same month in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, as more visitors came from South Korea, China, Taiwan and the United States. It was the third highest for any month.

The monthly number was above 3 million for the third consecutive month, bringing the year-to-date total to 14,641,500.

The number of visitors from South Korea rose 43.3 pct from a year before to 738,800, the largest group by country or region of origin. Visitors from mainland China quadrupled to 545,400 as the country celebrated the May Day holiday period during the month. Visitors from Taiwan and the United States increased 53.6 pct and 34.7 pct, respectively.

In the same month, 941,700 Japanese citizens traveled abroad, up 39.4 pct year on year but down 34.5 pct from prepandemic levels.

