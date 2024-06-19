CDP to Submit No-Confidence Motion against Kishida on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the country's main opposition party, decided Wednesday to submit a motion of no confidence against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

The CDP criticizes the ruling party's bill to revise the political funds control law, enacted the same day, for having "loopholes." The bill was submitted in the wake of a political funds scandal that has rocked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Speaking to reporters after the passage of the bill, Kishida praised it as effective in terms of preventing a recurrence of the money problem and improving the transparency of political funds.

"We will continue to work steadily to secure the trust of the people," he added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]