Honda CEO Apologizes to Shareholders for Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. CEO Toshihiro Mibe apologized to shareholders on Wednesday for irregularities in engine testing involving the Japanese automaker.

"We apologize deeply again for causing great anxiety," Mibe said at an annual shareholders' meeting in Tokyo.

Honda Senior Managing Executive Officer Noriya Kaihara said that there had been no pressure from the company to commit the fraud, which he described as a "technical problem."

The company is working hard to prevent any repeat of the irregularities by strengthening the system of checks, Kaihara said.

Mibe said that Honda and Nissan Motor Co. are expected to announce details of their collaboration in summer. Three has been progress in talks on software and core parts for electric vehicles, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]