Japanese Princess Kako Recalls Trip to Greece

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako said Wednesday that every encounter and event she experienced during a trip to Greece are precious and that she will remember all of them.

The princess, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited Greece from May 25 through June 1 to mark the 125th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Princess Kako said in a statement that it was invaluable that she could feel part of the history and culture of Greece.

She said she hopes that this year will become an opportunity for Japan and Greece to deepen their friendly ties.

During her visit to Greece, Princess Kako attended an anniversary ceremony and met with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. She also joined a Greek sign-language class.

