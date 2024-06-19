Japan Preparing for July 3 Debut of New Bank Notes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan is preparing to issue and use new bank notes ahead of their July 3 debut, which marks their first redesigns in 20 years.

The new 10,000-yen note will feature Eiichi Shibusawa, who laid the foundations for the country's capitalism.

Umeko Tsuda, who promoted women's education, will be the face of the new 5,000-yen bill, and Shibasaburo Kitasato, a pioneer of the country's modern medicine, will be featured in the new 1,000-yen bill.

To prevent counterfeiting, the new bills use 3D holograms for the portraits for the first time in the world and add a detailed pattern to the watermarks.

The bills also feature universal designs so that they are easy to use by foreigners, elderly people and visually impaired people.

