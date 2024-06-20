5 Japanese Frozen Food Makers to Collaborate on Logistics Efficiency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Ajinomono Frozen Foods Co., Nichirei Corp. and three other major Japanese frozen food makers said they will work together to improve logistics efficiency.

By jointly delivering products in certain areas and sharing the same distribution system, the companies aim to address the so-called 2024 problem, or a possible decline of transport capacity reflecting shortages of truck drivers under new overtime regulations introduced in April, according to their announcement on Wednesday.

The companies, also including Nissui Corp., TableMark Co. and Maruha Nichiro Corp., will discuss details of their collaboration measures, such as areas of joint deliveries, which are expected to start in 2025.

The companies have already been engaged in joint deliveries on an individual basis. Through the new collaboration, the five aim to further improve truck loading rates and reduce waiting times for drivers.

