Japan Emperor Aims to Deepen Friendship with Britain

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito said Wednesday that he hopes that his planned trip to Britain will help deepen friendly relations between the two countries.

"I hope that this visit will further deepen friendship and goodwill between Japan and Britain by building on exchanges in the past," the Emperor told a press conference at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are scheduled to visit Britain starting Saturday, a trip that was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, the Emperor said he regretted that he could not visit Britain while she was alive.

Emperor Naruhito thanked King Charles III, then crown prince, for attending a "Sokui-no-Rei" event for his enthronement in 2019.

