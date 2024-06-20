CDP Submits No-Confidence Motion against Kishida Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the House of Representatives on Thursday morning.

The motion is apparently aimed at demonstrating the CDP's confrontational stance against the Kishida administration, with an eye toward the next Lower House election.

The motion is expected to be supported by other opposition parties, including Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People, but is likely to be voted down at a Lower House plenary meeting in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the motion, CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi condemned the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for causing great public distrust in politics through its "slush fund" scandal.

Kishida, also president of the LDP, "should have taken the initiative to uncover the truth (behind the scandal), but he made no effort," Azumi argued, adding that the LDP's bill enacted Wednesday to revise the political funds control law in the wake of the scandal was "inadequate with many loopholes."

