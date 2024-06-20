SoftBank-Naver Talks over LY Ownership Still Underway

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Corp. is still in talks with South Korean search portal Naver Corp. to raise its stake in the LY Corp. joint venture, Junichi Miyakawa, president and CEO of the Japanese mobile service provider, said Thursday.

“We’re continuing discussions with Naver,” Miyakawa told a general shareholders meeting in Tokyo.

“We want to do as much as we can,” he said. But he failed to specify when a deal will be done.

SoftBank and Naver equally own LY, the operator of internet portal Yahoo! Japan and messaging app Line, through an intermediate holding company.

Japan’s communications ministry has issued administrative guidance twice to LY over personal data leaks caused by unauthorized access to a Naver system, calling for a review in its capital ties with the South Korean company. LY plans to report preventive measures by July 1.

