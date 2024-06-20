Japan's Jimoto Holdings Comes under Effective State Control

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regional banking group Jimoto Holdings Inc., which has ailing regional lender Kirayaka Bank under its wing, has come under effective state control, with the Japanese government owning 63 pct of the holding firm's voting rights.

At a general shareholders meeting Thursday, Jimoto Holdings, headquartered in Sendai, the capital of the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, confirmed its suspension of dividends on preferred shares after reporting a consolidated net loss for the second consecutive year in the fiscal year to March 2024.

The red ink was mainly due to the deterioration of business at Kirayaka Bank, a second-tier regional bank based in Yamagata Prefecture, also in northeastern Japan.

The suspension of dividends meant that voting rights arise for the preferred shares of Jimoto Holdings held by the government in connection with its public fund injection. As the granted voting rights amounted to 63 pct of the total, Jimoto Holdings has been brought under effective government control.

At the beginning of the shareholders meeting, held in Sendai, Jimoto Holdings Chairman Koji Kawagoe, who is also president of Kirayaka Bank, and Takashi Suzuki, president of the holding company, who doubles as president of second-tier regional lender Sendai Bank in the same group, apologized for the red ink and the suspended dividends, according to participants in the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]