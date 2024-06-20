Japan Voices Grave Concern over New Russia-N. Korea Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed grave concern Thursday over a new treaty signed by Russia and North Korea the previous day to strengthen their security ties.

"We are seriously concerned that Russian President (Vladimir) Putin did not rule out military technology cooperation with North Korea in possible direct violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

Hayashi also said that Russia's procurement of weapons and ammunition from North Korea, including ballistic missiles, for use in Ukraine is "totally unacceptable."

