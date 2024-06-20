Section on Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Removed from Japanese Textbook

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese textbook publisher Kyoiku-Shuppan Co. said Thursday that it has removed a section in its approved English textbook for junior high school third-year students that introduced Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter for Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

The move came after Mizuhara reportedly pleaded guilty early this month to bank fraud and other charges for stealing 17 million dollars from Ohtani's bank account. "It has become a big scandal, so we found him (Mizuhara) inappropriate for a textbook," an official of the publisher said.

The revision to the textbook has been approved by the education ministry, according to the company.

The three-page section in question noted that Mizuhara supported Ohtani, including in his private life, with a photo of the two. It has been replaced with a section on the Japanese men's national soccer team.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]