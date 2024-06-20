China Coast Guard Ship Enters Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 20 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese coast guard ship entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday, the first such intrusion by an official Chinese ship since June 7 and the 18th this year.

Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels warned the Chinese ship to leave the waters as it approached a Japanese fishing boat, according to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture.

The Chinese ship entered Japanese waters south-southeast of Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain around 8:55 a.m. and left the waters southwest of the island at around 11:15 a.m.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are also claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

