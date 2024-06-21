China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 20 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday.

Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels warned the Chinese ships to leave the waters as they approached a Japanese fishing boat, according to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture.

One of the two Chinese ships entered Japanese waters near Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain around between 8:55 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. After once leaving the waters, the ship re-entered the waters southeast of Kuba Island, also part of the island chain, around 5:20 p.m. and left the area around 8:40 p.m. from east-southeast of Minamikojima, another island of the Senkakus.

The other Chinese ship entered Japanese waters east-southeast of Taisho Island around 4:55 p.m.

The incident marked the first entry into Japanese waters by any Chinese official ship since June 7 and the 18th, 19th and 20th intrusions this year.

