Tokyo Gov. Candidates Discuss Disaster Prevention, Administrative Reform

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Candidates for the July 7 gubernatorial election in Tokyo made their first campaign speeches on Thursday, the first day of the official campaign period, discussing issues such as disaster prevention and administrative reform.

At her campaign office near the Tokyo metropolitan government building, incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike touted her achievements during her two terms in office spanning eight years.

“My biggest goal is to establish Tokyo as the world’s number one city,” Koike said. “I will not only defend the lives and livelihoods of residents and the economy, but also make them grow.”

Shinji Ishimaru, a former mayor of the western city of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, gave a speech outside his campaign office in the capital’s Shinjuku Ward. “Let us work for a better politics, better Tokyo and better Japan,” he told supporters.

In a stump speech in front of Ochanomizu Station, television personality Kuniaki Shimizu vowed to prioritize disaster prevention measures to save the lives of Tokyo citizens, based on his experience volunteering in disaster-hit areas.

