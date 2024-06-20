No-Confidence Motion against Kishida Cabinet Defeated

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives voted on Thursday to reject a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida submitted earlier in the day by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition voted against the motion at a plenary meeting of the Lower House, while Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People supported it.

In the motion, the CDP condemned Kishida, also president of the LDP, for failing to take the initiative to uncover the truth behind the LDP's "slush fund" scandal, and rejected the LDP's bill to revise the political funds control law in the wake of the scandal, which was enacted on Wednesday, as insufficient.

The CDP also questioned the Kishida administration's measures to tackle inflation and urged the prime minister to resign with his cabinet or dissolve the Lower House for a snap election.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]