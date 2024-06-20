Japan Team Predicts Cancer Risk from Fatty Liver Images with AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese researchers have announced that they developed a deep-learning model to predict the cancer onset risk from fatty liver images.

The team, led by the University of Tokyo, created the model by using some of digital images of fatty liver tissues collected from 46 people who developed liver cancer within seven years of biopsy and 639 others who did not.

For the artificial intelligence application project, the researchers gathered such images from a total of 2,432 people who had undergone the live tissue examination at nine medical institutions in the country.

The model has proved that it can predict the cancer onset risk with 82.3 pct accuracy, which compares with 78.2 pct for biopsy-based manual analyses, the researchers said.

They also saw AI judge cell dysplasia and declining fat deposition despite the progression of fat liver as cancer risk factors and predict a high probability of mild fibrosis developing into cancer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]