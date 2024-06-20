Ohtani Tops Japan's Favorite Athlete Rankings for 3rd Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani topped the annual list of favorite athletes for the third time in a row, a survey of people in Japan by Central Research Services Inc., a Jiji Press affiliate, showed Thursday.

Ohtani received support from nearly 60 pct of 1,200 respondents in the survey conducted in April on people aged 20 or older.

Former major leaguer Ichiro Suzuki ranked second, followed by Shigeo Nagashima, lifetime honorary manager of the Japanese professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants, golfer Hideki Matsuyama and figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu.

About 53 pct of respondents said they are interested in this summer's Paris Olympics. By age, those in their 60s showed the highest rate of enthusiasm, while those in their 20s were least keen.

While respondents were looking forward most to watching competitive swimming in the Games, judo was seen as most likely to earn Japan medals.

