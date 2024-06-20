Japanese Biz Leader Calls for Selective Dual Surname System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business leader Masahiko Uotani, an executive of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, on Thursday urged the country to introduce a selective dual surname system for married couples as soon as possible.

"We can't put off the matter any longer," Uotani, chair of Keidanren's Diversity Promotion Committee, said at a press conference in Tokyo. The country's "competitiveness will decline unless we address gender issues," he said.

Uotai, who also serves as chairman and CEO of cosmetics maker Shiseido Co., is leading the campaign by Keidanren, Japan's largest business lobby, for the country to adopt a selective dual surname system as quickly as possible.

A Keidanren survey shows that around 90 pct of companies in Japan allow employees to use their maiden name.

But the survey also shows that there have been instances of inconvenience in a business setting due to people's surname being different to their registered surname, as they use their maiden name for work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]