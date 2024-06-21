SoftBank Group Vows Full Efforts to Materialize ASI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. will make full efforts to develop semiconductors, data centers and robots to realize artificial superintelligence, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said Friday.

The evolution of generative artificial intelligence will lead to an era of ASI, which will be 10,000 times more intelligent than human beings, within 10 years, Son told a general shareholders meeting in Tokyo.

He predicted that versatile AI, which is expected to surpass mankind in all ways, will be materialized in three to five years and that ASI will come into being as a result.

Son also revealed that SoftBank Group had in the past offered to acquire U.S. AI chip giant Nvidia Corp. and invest in U.S. major generative AI firm Open AI.

At the annual meeting, two proposals were submitted, including the reappointments of nine directors, including Son. Both were approved.

