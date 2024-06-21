Japan Placed Back on U.S. Forex Monitoring List

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Treasury Department said in a report released Thursday that it has placed Japan, which runs a large trade surplus with the United States, back on its monitoring list over currency practices.

In the semiannual report, however, the department did not acknowledge the Asian country’s currency market interventions as a problem, saying, “Japan is transparent with respect to foreign exchange operations, regularly publishing its foreign exchange interventions each month.”

A U.S. official told reporters that yen-buying, dollar-selling market interventions conducted by the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan in April-May were not an attempt to weaken the Japanese currency in favor of the country’s exports and were not noncompetitive actions that the United States is concerned about. Such interventions were not the reason for Japan’s addition to the monitoring list, the official said.

Masato Kanda, Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters Friday that the country “does not see any problem” regarding its addition to the list.

Japan had been on the monitoring list since the department started designations in 2016, but the country was excluded for the first time in a report in June last year and remained off the list in November of the same year.

