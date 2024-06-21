Self-Esteem Lower among Youths in Japan: White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of young people satisfied with themselves was lower in Japan than in four other countries in a survey conducted in November-December last year, the Japanese government’s first-ever white paper on children showed Friday.

The online survey gathered responses from 1,000 people between the ages of 13 and 29 in each of the five countries.

The proportion of respondents who said they were satisfied with themselves was 57.4 pct in Japan, lower than 73.2 pct in the United States, 73.9 pct in Germany, 75.6 pct in France and 72.3 pct in Sweden.

Japan’s rate was still up 12.3 percentage points from the previous survey, conducted in 2018.

An official of the Children and Families Agency said that it was unclear why self-esteem among Japanese youths was lower and why the rate rose, but added that the suvey results will hopefully spur discussions among youths themselves and researchers.

