Share of Older Japanese with Many Close Friends Dives: White Paper

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people aged 65 or older in Japan who think they have many close friends has plunged due apparently to pandemic-related restrictions on socializing, a government survey showed Friday.

The survey, whose results were shown in the 2024 white paper on the aging society, found that the proportion of such people stood at 7.8 pct, down sharply from 24.7 pct in the previous fiscal 2018 survey.

The white paper, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting, called for measures to prevent elderly people from facing unwanted loneliness or isolation.

The latest survey was conducted October-November 2023 with 4,000 people aged 65 or older across the country, with a valid response rate of 66.9 pct.

The share of respondents who said they have a normal number of close friends also dropped, to 39.0 pct from 47.5 pct.

