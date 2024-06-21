Japan's Food Loss Hits Record Low in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The estimated amount of food wasted in Japan in fiscal 2022 fell 9.8 pct from the preceding year to 4.72 million tons, the lowest level since the statistics began in fiscal 2012, government data showed Friday.

The amount of loss generated by food-related businesses and food loss at households each stood at 2.36 million tons, both record lows, according to the data released by the Consumer Affairs Agency, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry and the Environment Ministry.

Meanwhile, related economic loss reached 4 trillion yen in total in the year that ended in March 2023.

The government had set a target of halving the country's annual food loss by fiscal 2030 from the level in fiscal 2000, to 2.73 million tons at businesses and 2.16 million tons at households. Now that the goal for businesses has been met, the government will consider setting a new reduction target.

The fiscal 2022 amount of food loss at businesses was down 15.4 pct year on year. Of the amount, 1.17 million tons were from food manufacturers, 600,000 tons from eating and drinking establishments, and 490,000 tons from food retailers.

