Japan Slaps Sanctions Also on Chinese, Indian Firms

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government imposed Friday asset freezes and export bans on 11 companies and groups in five countries including China and India, to prevent Russia from evading sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine through third countries.

The other three countries are the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida already told Group of Seven colleagues at their latest meeting in Italy about his administration's policy of slapping Russia-related sanctions on companies and groups in third countries.

The government also added 11 Russian individuals and 28 groups to its sanction list.

