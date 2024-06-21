Kobayashi Pharma Cancels Participation in 2025 Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday that it will withdraw from the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, due to a health scandal involving its “beni koji” dietary supplement products.

The company had been preparing to sponsor a healthcare pavilion to be run by the prefecture and city of Osaka and others and also planning to run its own booth.

But the scandal broke three months ago, and its details, including the exact cause of the health damage, have not yet been clarified.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters on Friday that the prefecture regretfully accepted the company’s withdrawal as the company hopes to focus on responding to the scandal.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said in a statement that it will make every effort to regain public trust while cooperating with related investigations.

