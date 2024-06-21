Toyota to Restart 6 Domestic Production Lines

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. will resume in stages from Friday evening six lines at five group domestic vehicle plants that were suspended the previous day due to parts shortages, informed sources said.

The parts procurement issue is now being resolved, according to the sources.

To be resumed Friday evening are three Toyota Auto Body Co. lines in the central prefecture of Aichi--two at the Yoshiwara plant in the city of Toyota and one at the Fujimatsu plant in the city of Kariya.

The other three lines--one each at Toyota Motor's Tahara plant in the Aichi city of Tahara, Gifu Auto Body Co.'s head office plant in the city of Kakamigahara in Gifu Prefecture, next to Aichi, and Hino Motors Ltd.'s Hamura plant in Tokyo--are planned to be reopened Monday morning.

The Land Cruiser SUV series and other models are manufactured at the six lines.

