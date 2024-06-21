Japan Top Court Recognizes Post-Transition Woman as Father of Child

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Friday recognized a transgender woman as the father of a child she had with her female partner using sperm frozen prior to her transition.

It was the first-ever decision by the country's top court on whether to recognize a parent-child relationship in a case in which a biological father had a child after transitioning to a woman.

The ruling by the court's Second Petty Bench, which was supported by all four justices, means that the child will be guaranteed the right of inheritance from the transgender woman and the right to claim child support from her.

Presiding Justice Akira Ojima said that not recognizing a parent-child relationship on the case would go against the child's interest. The previous ruling by Tokyo High Court had denied a father-child relationship.

The petty bench said whether or not there is a parent-child relationship is deeply connected to a child's welfare. Such a relationship not being recognized due to a parent changing gender clearly interferes with a child's welfare and interests, it said.

