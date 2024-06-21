Japan Top Court Recognizes Post-Transition Woman as Parent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Friday recognized a transgender woman as a parent of a child she had with her female partner using sperm frozen prior to her transition.

It was the first-ever decision by the country's top court on whether to recognize a parent-child relationship in a case in which a biological father had a child after transitioning to a woman.

Friday's ruling by the top court's Second Petty Bench means that the child will be guaranteed the right of inheritance from the transgender woman and the right to claim child support from her.

The previous ruling by Tokyo High Court over the case had denied a parent-child relationship.

The woman in her 40s had her first and second daughters with her female partner in her 30s in 2018 and 2020. In November 2018, after the birth of her first daughter, she legally changed her gender.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]